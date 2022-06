SHAFAQNA- A beautiful clip (state of nothingness) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S) with the performance of Mullah Qahtan al-Budeiri, an Iraqi eulogist based on a beautiful poem by the famous Kuwaiti poet Mirza Adel Ashkanani and the Persian translation of Shafaqna is presented to you.

Source: Shafaqna Persian