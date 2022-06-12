Iran’s FM: IAEA BoG resolution hasty & political

SHAFAQNA-The resolution proposed by the US and E3 was hasty and political, Iran’s Foreign Minister told the United Nations chief.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Antonio Guterres spoke on the phone on Saturday and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The foreign minister expressed support for the continuation of the ceasefire in Yemen and emphasized that the blockade should be completely removed to prepare a proper ground for further negotiation between Yemeni groups.

He called the continuation of aggression by the Zionist Regime on Syrian soil and military assault on Damascus civil airport a violation of the UN charter, adding that conditions of the region have proved that malign activities of the Zionist regime against security and stability in the region would backfire.

Guterres highlighted the importance of continuance of the talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said that diplomacy is the best path to solve disputes between Tehran and the negotiating parties.

The UN secretary-general said that the resolution passed against Iran by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a recommendatory content.

He praised Iran’s constructive efforts and positions in support of the truce in Yemen.

The UN chief also said that the Astana meeting on Syria is a proper ground for addressing the crisis in this country and the concerns between Syria and Turkey.

Source : IRNA