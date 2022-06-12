English
USA president says he has ‘not yet’ decided on trip to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- United States President Joe Biden said  that he has “not yet” decided if he will travel to Saudi Arabia, a week after he opened the door to a possible trip.

The comment on Saturday came amid opposition to the possible trip from Democratic Party legislators and human rights groups.

Unnamed US officials told local media last week that Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June.

The visit would signal the most distinct departure to date from the Biden administration’s promise to “recalibrate” ties with longtime ally Saudi Arabia for alleged human rights abuses.

Biden called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a “pariah” for his role in the killing of a political opponent and US resident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement of the crown prince.

Source : aljazeera

