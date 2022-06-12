Italy hosts conference to condemn Israeli attempt to kill journalists

SHAFAQNA-A conference was held in Rome, to condemn Israeli military’s attempt to martyr Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist.

Shireen Abu Akleh ” was shot and killed by Israeli snipers last month while reporting on a Israeli attack on Palestinians in the West Bank.

The killing of the 51-year-old veteran Palestinian correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic television has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

The speakers at the conference, which was held at the Italian National Press Federation(FNSI) in Rome with the presence of several journalists, Italian and Arab activists, as well as the Palestinian ambassador to Italy, emphasized that Shireen Abu Akleh had been the voice of the Palestinian people and the narrator of the Palestinian Resistance in wars and Intifada.

“Referring to the fact that the Israeli regime does not pay attention to international law, Tony Abu Akleh, Shireen Abu Akleh ‘s brother, in a video link to a conference on condemning the assassination of a Palestinian woman journalist in Rome, added that Shireen Abu Akleh had a significant impact on Palestinian public opinion and conveyed many essential facts and events to the whole world, including the attack on Gaza.

Source : ABNA