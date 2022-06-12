English
A new injectable hydrogel for treat back pain

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Recently, scientists have developed a new option – a hydrogel that can be injected into the spine where it fills in cracks and tears in the affected disc, restoring some of its cushioning to alleviate pain.

The trial involved 20 patients aged between 22 and 69, all of whom had chronic lower back pain from DDD. They had all described their pain as four or higher on a 10-point scale, and all had reported only mild relief from existing therapies.

Developed by the medical company ReGelTec, the gel is known as Hydrafil, and in 2020 it received a Breakthrough Device designation from the US FDA. And now the results of the first human trials are in.

Source: newatlas

