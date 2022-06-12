English
Making a neural probe thinner than human hair

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers at the University of California San Diego and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies have developed a tiny neural probe that can be implanted for longer time periods to record and stimulate neural activity, while minimizing injury to the surrounding tissue.

The new neural probe, is extremely thin—about one-fifth the width of a human hair—and flexible. The team says that this type of neural probe would be ideal for studying small and dynamic areas of the nervous system like peripheral nerves or the spinal cord.

These features also make it more compatible with biological tissue and less prone to triggering an immune response, which in turn make it suitable for long-term use.

Source: medicalxpress

