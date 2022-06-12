SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A recent study by Stanford University researchers shows that algae genes can solve the mystery of plant growth and health.

Scientists at Stanford University have discovered the secrets of plant growth and health in their latest study. This discovery will help develop heat-resistant products and improve algae biofuel production.

The researchers, used a high-throughput robot to generate over 65,000 mutants of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a type of single-celled green algae closely related to plants and easy to alter genetically.

Source: scitechdaily