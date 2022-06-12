English
Don’t get accustomed to war in Ukraine: Pope

war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis warned people not to become accustomed to the war in Ukraine.

The Pope cautioned against the passing of time allowing us to grow accustomed to it, without keeping alive our “concern for that suffering population.”

“Please, let us not grow accustomed to this tragic situation! Let us always keep it in our hearts,” he said, adding, “Let us pray and strive for peace.”

The Holy Father also condemned child labour, as the world marks the World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday.

Pope Francis said: “Let us all work to eliminate this scourge, so that no child is deprived of his or her fundamental rights and forced or coerced to work.” “The exploitation of children for work is a terrible situation that affects us all!”

Source: Vatican News

