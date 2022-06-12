Don’t get accustomed to war in Ukraine: Pope

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis warned people not to become accustomed to the war in Ukraine.

“The thought of the people of Ukraine, afflicted by war,” the Pope said, “remains vivid in my heart.”

The Pope cautioned against the passing of time allowing us to grow accustomed to it, without keeping alive our “concern for that suffering population.”

“Please, let us not grow accustomed to this tragic situation! Let us always keep it in our hearts,” he said, adding, “Let us pray and strive for peace.”