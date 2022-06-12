Dohanews: No direct Qatar flights for incoming Israel World Cup fans

SHAFAQNA-An Israeli diplomatic source told AFP on Friday that there will be no direct flights between Doha and Tel Aviv during the World Cup, amid statements confirming access for Israeli football fans into the Gulf state.

Qatari authorities have yet to respond to Doha News’ request for a comment on the matter.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Thursday that Israeli football fans will be able to fly to Qatar for the major sporting event, describing it as “a political achievement”.

“A political achievement that fills the hearts of the fans! After hard and joint work with Benny Gantz [defence minister], and Hili Tropper [sports minister] has matured a happy summary – Israelis will be able to fly to watch the World Cup in Qatar,” tweeted Lapid.

However, Lapid failed to elaborate on the so-called achievements. As per policies by the global footballing body, FIFA requires all World Cup host nations to grant access without discrimination to all ticket holders.

Source : dohanews