Mufti of Egypt: Respect the Ancestors’ ideology about religion, but realize it according to our time requirements

SHAFAQNA- “We do not revise the religious context, but based on the developments and requirements of the time and according to the conditions of each period, we will try to understand those texts again,” the Grand Mufti of Egypt said.

“We must respect the Ancestors’ ideology of the religious texts that they understood according to their circumstances, and then have our own understandings according to the conditions and requirements of our time,” Shoghi Alam said in a statement.

Alam added in the statement: “Unfortunately, the terrorist groups treated the religious heritage as definite and certain matters and texts that can not be changed regardless of the context in which it is mentioned.”

Emphasizing that the Fatwa is a safety element, but it can also be a destructive too, he added: “Society sees stability only with rational fatwas. We have realized the real role of the fatwa and we are convinced that it should be a community builder, not a destroyer. The issue of making human beings is a fundamental issue in the religious texts and the prophetic manner, and the goal is to protect human lives, while this is contrary to the view held by terrorist groups, who allow bloodshed under religious cover.”

Emphasizing that his country has diverse experiences in the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology, the Mufti of Egypt called for the creation of a common ground and global coordination and cooperation to combat extremist ideology in a scientific and logical way.

Source: Shafaqna Persian