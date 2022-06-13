Al-Halbousi accepts Sadr faction resignation

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi agreed to a request by the head of the Sadrist Parliamentary Bloc, MP Hassan Al-Adhari, to resign.

Today (Sunday), Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr faction, instructed members of the Sadrist faction in the House of Representatives to submit their resignations to Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi, and thanked his allies in the Homeland Security Coalition, saying they were free to behave from now on.

Sadr said in a statement:

“I order the head of the Sadrist Parliamentary Bloc, MP Hassan Al-Adhari, to submit the resignations of the brothers and sisters who are members of this faction to the speaker of the parliament. I thank you and also our allies in the Homeland Security Coalition for their stability and patriotism.”

Sadr called this action a sacrifice for the homeland and the people and in order to free them from an unknown destiny.

Source: Shafaqna Persian