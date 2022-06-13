English
India: Authorities destroys Muslim homes after protests over insulting Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have demolished the homes of several Muslim after protests over insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against anti-Islamic remarks by two members of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Some in India’s minority Muslim community see the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

Source : theguardian

