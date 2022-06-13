English
International Shia News Agency

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, saying attacks on Kharkiv, many using banned cluster bombs, had killed hundreds of civilians.

The report came as fierce fighting continued in the eastern Donbas region, with a Russian attack destroying one of the few remaining escape routes from the key city of Severodonetsk.

Mikhail Kasyanov, Russian prime minister between 2000 and 2004 and now a member of the opposition, said in an interview with AFP that Putin’s war on Ukraine has convinced him that: “Putin is already out of it. Not in a medical sense but in political terms.”

“I knew a different Putin,” he said.

Kasyanov also predicted the war could last for up to two years and that it is imperative that Ukraine wins. “If Ukraine falls, the Baltic states will be next”.

Source : france24

