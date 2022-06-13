English
Israel flew in Lebanese airspace over 22,000 times in past 15 years

SHAFAQNA-Israeli air forces entered Lebanese airspace more than 22,000 times during the last 15 years, according to the Lebanese website Airpressue.info.
According to the website, Israel’s presence in Lebanese skies included fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and missiles, with many of the flights flying for an average of four hours and 35 minutes, the Israeli daily reported.

The data was collected from 2007 until December 2021, showing that one flight by a UAV in September 2008 lasted close to 13 hours, and another in August the same year lasted almost 19 hours.

“The combined duration of these flights amounts to 3,098 days. That is 8.5 years of jets and drones continually occupying the sky,” the website wrote, claiming most of Israel’s activity to take place in southern Lebanon.

As part of the newly released data, the website also looked at 243 letters of Israeli violations by Lebanon sent to the UN Security Council and scientific papers describing the psychological effects of noise generated by aircraft, including hypertension and sleeping difficulties.

“People’s phone calls and text messages are being accessed and their homes and movements photographed indiscriminately. Moreover, regular and protracted exposure to these overhead military aircraft impacts the physical and psychological lives of those that have had to endure the constant air pressure from above,” the website stated according to the Israeli daily.

Source : i24news

