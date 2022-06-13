USA: Gun reform plan gets key Republican support in Senate

SHAFAQNA-A bipartisan group of United States senators, including Republicans has announced an agreement on a framework for potential gun safety legislation.

Ten Republicans signalled their support for the preliminary deal on Sunday, indicating the measure potentially could advance to a vote on passage and overcome roadblocks by other Republicans who oppose most gun control measures.

The talks that led to the framework followed a series of high-profile mass shootings in the US, including one at a school in Uvalde, Texas last month that killed 19 young children and one also in May in a Buffalo, New York supermarket that killed 10 Black victims.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan, reporting from Washington, DC, said that although the final text has not been revealed, the Republican and Democratic senators negotiating the proposal have released some of the highlights.

Source : aljazeera