India: #StandWithAfreenFatima trends as authorities demolish Muslim homes

SHAFAQNA-Indian authorities bulldozed the home of Muslim activist Afreen Fatima on Sunday for her participation in mass protests to denounce insulting remarks by an official from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The offensive comments triggered mass protests on Friday, with demonstrators demanding the arrest of the two BJP officials. Police in Uttar Pradesh have since arrested more than 300 people while demolishing various houses of Muslims for their alleged participation in the demonstrations.

Qatar has been at the forefront of global condemnations of the offensive remarks by Indian officials, demanding a public apology.

The demolition of Fatima’s – daughter of renowend Muslim politician Javed Ahmed – caused global uproar, with the hashtag #StandWithAfreenFatima topping Twitter trends in Qatar as people rallied to stand in solidarity with the activist.

“I can’t imagine the anguish and suffering she and her family are going through. In complete solidarity with my leader,” said one Qatar-based Twitter user.

I can’t imagine the anguish and suffering she and her family are going through. In complete solidarity with my leader @AfreenFatima136#StandWithAfreenFatima — Hussain (@Hoccayn) June 12, 2022

Fatima’s family, including her mother and sister, have also been detained at undisclosed locations.

Source : dohanews