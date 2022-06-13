English
International Shia News Agency

Ammar Hakim: Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad reveals strong connection between Iraqi people and Religious Authority

SHAFAQNA- “The Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad united Iraqis against ISIS terrorism,” The head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition said in a statement.

Ammar Hakim added in the statement: “We remember the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad issued by the Supreme Religious Authority on its eighth anniversary, which was not only limited to awakening the zealous men, but also it revealed to the world public opinion the educational and epistemological aspect of the Iraqi people and their close connection with the Supreme Religious Authority.”

“This blessed Fatwa brought the Iraqis together in a single destiny, despite their diversity of religions and ethnicities, and even their political and cultural beliefs and ideologies, and made them victorious over terrorism. It returned the situation to normal and freed the earth from the clutches of the wicked. Blessed is the Supreme Religious Authority, and blessed are the zealous men of this land who responded to his call, and blessed are the martyrs and their families,” Hakim continued.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

