Syrian PM: Damascus Airport to be rebuild soon

SHAFAQNA- Today (Monday), Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Damascus’s Transport Minister Zuhair Khazim visited Damascus International Airport.

During his visit to Damascus Airport, Hussein Arnous stressed the need to speed up the reconstruction process, while visiting the sections that were damaged during the recent Israeli attack on the airport and its civil operations.

In the recent Israeli offensive against Syria, two runways of Damascus Airport, one of which is the main runway, were damaged, as well as a equipment room, and technical teams began civilian operations in the affected areas hours after the attack.

During the visit, the Syrian Prime Minister was briefed on the condition of passenger terminals, systems and ATMs stationed at the airport, and issued orders to expedite the reconstruction of the airport.

Source: Shafaqna Persian