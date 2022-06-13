Iran’s FM Spox: UN nuclear chief met wrong people in wrong place at wrong time

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Monday that the UN nuclear chief has delivered a blow to the Agency’s credibility by meeting with the wrong people in the wrong place at the wrong time, referring to Rafael Grossi’s recent trip to occupied Palestine ahead of Board of Governors meeting.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, the UN nuclear chief referred to Israel’s malign role in the talks between Iran and the P4+1 to revive the 2015 nuclear deal by saying that the Middle East is faced with a rogue actor and a rogue regime that has put on display the utmost rogue behavior, terrorism, interventionism, war mongering, and lawlessness in the international system.

Israel regime has spared no effort to humiliate the international law structures and instrumentalize international organizations, all with the support and blank check from certain countries, the spokesman added.

He expressed regret that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has undermined the structure by putting it in the palm of such a lawless regime’s hand.

Such measures have discredited international organizations’ achievements, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that the message of Grossi’s trip to Israel is as clear as that of any other diplomatic measure.

The Iranian diplomat said that the director-general has the duty to keep the organization under his leadership “independent and impartial”, but he has traveled to Israel, while this regime has not even signed the NPT.

Khatibzadeh said that the resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran was previously agreed on by Tehran and the nuclear watchdog, but the director-general changed its tone and wording during his speech in the European Parliament.

We couldn’t leave the IAEA’s political and non-technical measure unanswered, he said, noting that Iran gave a decisive and appropriate response to the resolution.

On Iran’s measures to reduce compliance with the JCPOA, the spokesman noted that the measure was taken in response to the other side’s move, but they are totally reversible, but the impacts of sanctions are irreversible.

Source : IRNA