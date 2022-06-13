MEE: New investigation into death of Abu Akleh finds Israeli soldier likely fired fatal shot

SHAFAQNA-An investigation by the Washington Post into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh has concluded that an Israeli soldier likely fired the fatal shot that killed the veteran Al Jazeera journalist last month.

The in-depth analysis and visual investigation, published on Sunday, examined more than “five dozen videos, social media posts and photos of the event” and “conducted two physical inspections of the area and commissioned two independent acoustic analyses of the gunshots”.

The report said that while the Israeli army had not released any evidence showing the gunman, the existing footage disputes Israeli claims that there was an exchange of fire before Abu Akleh was killed.

The US newspaper said examination of the footage and interviews with witnesses “suggests an Israeli soldier in the convoy likely shot and killed Abu Akleh”.

Source : middleeasteye