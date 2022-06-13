English
International Shia News Agency

Dust suspends flights to Baghdad & Najaf+ Photos

0

SHAFAQNA- Flights today (Monday) between Baghdad and Najaf International Airports were suspended due to the dust storms.

Officials at Baghdad and Najaf airports have announced that flights will be suspended until visibility improves in the sky, following a sharp drop in visibility to 400 meters due to the dust storm.

The dust storm has hit some countries in the region since last April, with detailed consultations between Iran and Baghdad to resolve the issue, and Iraq is trying to hold a regional press conference.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

Iran: Islamic World Tourism Exhibition Opens In Tehran

asadian

Muslin countries condemn India for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

Iraq’s President receives credentials of new USA’s Ambassador

asadian

Iranian MP: “Iran is determined to remove barriers to communicate with neighbors”

asadian

Iran denounces France & Germany statements on Greek tankers seizure

asadian

Iraq: Parliament sends the law criminalizing relations with Israel to president for approval

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.