Dust suspends flights to Baghdad & Najaf+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Flights today (Monday) between Baghdad and Najaf International Airports were suspended due to the dust storms.

Officials at Baghdad and Najaf airports have announced that flights will be suspended until visibility improves in the sky, following a sharp drop in visibility to 400 meters due to the dust storm.

The dust storm has hit some countries in the region since last April, with detailed consultations between Iran and Baghdad to resolve the issue, and Iraq is trying to hold a regional press conference.

Source: Shafaqna Persian