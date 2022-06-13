English
USA’s President: Israel’s security and not oil prices key reason for any Saudi visit

SHAFAQNA-USA President Joe Biden has said  that Israel’s national security is behind a possible visit to Saudi Arabia, denying any trip would be to try to lower gasoline prices in the United States.

The president will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel next month and the White House is planning to announce the trip this week, a source familiar with the planning told Reuters on Sunday.

The visit, which is expected to take place around mid-July, could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the source said.

“The commitments from the Saudis don’t relate to anything having to do with energy,” Biden said outside Air Force One on Sunday.

“It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That’s the reason I’m going. And it has to do with national security for them – for Israelis.

Source : middleeasteye

