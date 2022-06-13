English
USA: PAC plans to unseat Rashida Tlaib

SHAFAQNA- A new political action committee (PAC) plans to unseat Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib .

The committee  has labelled the challenge against Tlaib as its “premier race” and plans to spend at least $1 million to unseat her, arguing that Detroit, a city with a majority Black electorate, should be represented by a Black person in Congress. The PAC is backing candidate Janice Winfrey, Detroit’s city clerk, who slammed Tlaib’s vote against last year’s bipartisan infrastructure package and her criticism of USA’s military funding to Israel, which Winfrey supports.

Rashida Tlaib is facing her second primary as an incumbent in August. “Her public scrutiny of unchecked US funding for Israeli occupation forces has made her a target of pro-Israel groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee [of which Loeb is also a donor]… and Pro-Israel America, which endorsed Winfrey in March,” the news organisation pointed out. “If they manage to unseat Tlaib, conservative Democrats would score a monumental win.”

Source: Middle East Monitor

