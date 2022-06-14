Iran & Iraq In World University Rankings

SHAFAQNA- Comparing the position of universities in Iran and Iraq in the QS World University Rankings.

The newest QS World University Ranking that has recently been published includes 5 universities from Iraq and 6 universities from Iran. Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education announced that the QS World University Ranking 2023 includes 5 universities from Iraq.

According to the Iraqi official news agency, based on an official statement of Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education, the QS World University Ranking 2023 includes 1500 universities. According to this statement, University of Baghdad is ranked 801 to 1000, Mustansiriyah University is ranked 1001 to 1200, University of Kufa is ranked 1001 to 1200, and Basra and Babylon Universities are ranked above 1201.

At the same time, based on the report of Mehr News Agency, Dr. Mansoureh Sarati, Director of ISC ranking department said: the newest QS World University Ranking includes 6 universities from Iran. Sharif University of Technology ranks 380 and Amir Kabir University of Technology ranks 443 that are the first and second universities of Iran, respectively.

And University of Tehran ranks third which ranked in the 501-510 range. “Iran University of Science and Technology ranked in the 531-540 range, Shiraz University ranked in the 751-800 range, and Shahid Beheshti University ranked in the 1001-1200 range are other universities in this ranking. In QS World University Ranking 2023, four universities in Iran have improved in terms of ranking comparing to last year,” she added.

This statement added that the criteria of QS ranking are academic reputation, employer evaluation, student-to-faculty ratio, citations per faculty, international student ratio, and international faculty ratio. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge (UK), Stanford University (US), University of Oxford (UK), Harvard University (US), California Institute of Technology or Caltech (US), Imperial College London (UK), UCL University (UK), ETH Zurich (Switzerland), and University of Chicago (US) have been recognized as ten top global universities in QS World University Ranking 2023, respectively. National University of Singapore (NUS) ranked 11th in the world.

Source: Middle East News