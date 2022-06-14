USA: Hollywood stars call for responsible gun depictions in movies

SHAFAQNA- Hollywood stars signed a letter published on Monday calling for movies and television shows to depict responsible gun ownership and to limit scenes involving children with firearms.

The open letter, penned in response to recent USA’s mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, was also signed by top producers J.J. Abrams (“Lost”), Shonda Rhimes (“Bridgerton”) and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

“Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seatbelts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies’ and TV’s influence. It’s time to take on gun safety,” says the letter shared by the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit.

“We are not asking anyone to stop showing guns on screen. We are asking writers, directors and producers to be mindful of on-screen gun violence and model gun safety best practices.”

Source: france24