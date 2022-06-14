English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Hollywood stars call for responsible gun depictions in movies

0
Hollywood stars

SHAFAQNA- Hollywood stars signed a letter published on Monday calling for movies and television shows to depict responsible gun ownership and to limit scenes involving children with firearms.

The open letter, penned in response to recent USA’s mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, was also signed by top producers J.J. Abrams (“Lost”), Shonda Rhimes (“Bridgerton”) and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

“Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seatbelts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies’ and TV’s influence. It’s time to take on gun safety,” says the letter shared by the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit.

“We are not asking anyone to stop showing guns on screen. We are asking writers, directors and producers to be mindful of on-screen gun violence and model gun safety best practices.”

Source: france24

Related posts

An application that enhances children’s motor skills

asadian

Video: Signs of anxiety in children

asadian

UK: Mosque for Children & Teenagers Planned at Nelson Library

asadian

Afghanistan: 23 Million suffer from acute hunger

asadian

UNICEF: Every minute 55 children fleeing Ukraine

asadian

UNICEF: Lebanon’s crisis forces children to drop out of learning

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.