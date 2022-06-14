Greece releases Iranian oil tanker

The Greek court finally ordered the return of the detained tanker and its cargo to the owner and the Greek Government carried out the order, the statement said, adding that this happened despite the legal assistance treaty between the United States and Greece and the US pressure on Athens side to keep the ship and its cargo under detention.

The Greek Government detained the ship earlier this year at the request of the US to enforce sanctions against Iran’s oil. The US wanted to confiscate the Iranian oil carried by the tanker.

Source : IRNA