Iran & Pakistan discuss cultural-tourism cooperation in international arena

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks at the joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Iran and Pakistan discussed cultural-tourism cooperation in the international arena as well as economic and trade dialogues.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said that Iran’s 13th government has established relations on the basis of the development of cooperation.

Today, Iran and Pakistan discussed bilateral relations, border markets plus the development of local trade, and provincial cooperation by adopting joint political approaches and stances between Tehran and Islamabad, he added.

Pointing to the importance of exporting gas from Iran to Pakistan and increasing the amount of exports, the Iranian top diplomat highlighted that the two sides discussed this issue, adding that despite unilateral US sanctions on the international track, there are mechanisms that the countries can continue to cooperate.

Calling the regional issues such as Afghanistan and Palestine the main issues of bilateral negotiations between Iran and Pakistan, noting that Iran opposes the crisis in Ukraine and wants to try to resolve this crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Source : IRNA