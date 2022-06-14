UK due to send first flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda despite protests

SHAFAQNA-UK due to send first flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda despite last-ditch legal bids to block the deportations, mounting protests and UN criticism.

A chartered plane is set to leave one of London’s airports on Tuesday night and land in Kigali on Wednesday, campaigners said, after British judges on Monday rejected an appeal against the deportations.

Claimants had argued that a decision on the policy should have waited until a full court hearing on the legality of the policy next month.

Thirty-one asylum seekers were due to be sent but one of the claimants, the NGO Care4Calais, tweeted that 23 of them had now had their tickets cancelled.

Those due to be deported include Albanians, Iraqis, Iranians and a Syrian, Care4Calais said.

Source : aljazeera