Barham Salih: Najaf Ashraf is a symbol of moderation

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president today (Tuesday) hosted a delegation of elders from the Nahf Ashraf tribe at Al Salam Palace to discuss the general situation in the country and Najaf Ashraf.

According to a statement from the Iraqi presidency, Barham Salih stressed that Najaf Ashraf, The Supreme Religious Authority, tribal elders and prominent figures, will play a major role in preserving the country’s social context and said: “This city is a symbol of moderation, supporting the rightful demands of citizens, avoiding violence, defending against the dangers facing the country, and partnering in strengthening security and stability.”

“The country needs, above all, national unity and solidarity among all its people, in order to fulfill the national rights and benefits, which are centered on the demands of the Iraqi people for a dignified life and the improvement of the living conditions,” he added.

Source: Shafaqna Persian