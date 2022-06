SHAFAQNA- A Saudi criminal court yesterday (Monday) upheld the death sentence of another Qatif citizen.

The death sentence of Haidar Nasser Al Tahifeh, a citizen of Qatif, has been upheld after serving five years in prison.

Haidar Nasser Al Tahifeh was arrested five years ago for participating in anti-government protests and imprisoned in Dammam County Jail.

Source: Shafaqna Persian