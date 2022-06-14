First caravan of Iraqi pilgrims dispatch to Hajj+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The first caravan of Iraqi pilgrims was dispatched from Baghdad International Airport to Medina.

Iraqi Airways announced that the first convoy of Iraqi pilgrims was sent from Baghdad International Airport to Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Medina.

On this flight, 348 Iraqi pilgrims were transported to the Land of Revelation.

Abbas Imran al-Zubaidi, general manager of the Iraqi Airlines Company, said that the company has used all its facilities and capacities to serve the pilgrims and provide them with comfort.

He added that Iraqi pilgrims are to be sent to Saudi Arabia with 4 to 5 flights a day from all Iraqi airports.

Source: Middle East News