A thousand cases of suffocation recorded in Iraq following a dust storm

Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesman Saif al-Badr announced on Tuesday that about 1,000 cases of suffocation had been recorded following the recent wave of dust storms in the country.

Al-Badr said that no fatalities had been reported so far, adding that all the people who had suffocated had received the necessary medical care and that most of them had been discharged from the hospital.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Health said that providing services to suffocated citizens did not affect the health of other medical units in the country, including the emergency department, Corona and Crimean Congo fever patients , and that medical equipment, including medicine and oxygen, is available enough.

Recently, Iraq has witnessed a severe wave of dust storms, and many of its citizens have suffered from shortness of breath and suffocation as a result of these storms.

Climate change, desertification, lack of rainfall and depletion of water resources are among the causes of dust storms in Iraq and other countries in the region.

Source: Middle East News