Stanford hosts 131st Commencement Ceremony in-person

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Stanford hosted its 131st Commencement for the Class of 2022 on Sunday in-person, whose Commencement ceremony was delayed due to pandemic-related restrictions.

During Stanford University’s 131st Commencement Ceremony on June 12, 2022, Stanford alum and Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings reminded graduates of the power of inventions and stories.

Hastings urged graduates to focus on inventing solutions to one challenge in particular – climate change – and to devise new stories for a modern world, ones that encourage compassion between people and help prevent war.

Around 2,600 alums from the Class of 2020 reunited at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford granted 1,594 bachelor’s degrees, 2,371 master’s degrees and 1,124 doctoral degrees to graduating students.

Source: news.stanford