Iran’s President: Stronger Iran-Pakistan ties to ensure regional security

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President stressed in a meeting with Pakistan’s foreign minister that strengthening Tehran-Islamabad comprehensive relations will lead to strengthening the regional security.

Ebrahim Raisi said in his meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for improvement of comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan, adding that “we have the required capacities for providing Pakistan’s needs in various fields, including providing oil, gas and electricity for that brother and neighboring country”.

He referred to the deep-rooted and centuries-old relations between the two nations that have roots in the hearts and beliefs of the two nations, that are not only neighbors, but also each other’s relatives, setting example that most of the foreign pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS) are from Pakistan, which reveals that nation’s deep love for the pure progeny of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and a strong bond between the two nations.

President Raisi said that Iran considers Pakistan’s security as its own security, although some countries are not happy about the excellent relations of the two Muslim, neighboring, friend, and brother countries, which will lead to stronger regional economy and security.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers no limits for expansion of relations with Islamabad, announcing Tehran’s readiness for improvement of comprehensive ties with Pakistan, including in exporting oil, gas and electricity.

President Raisi said that in addition to the energy field, Iran and Pakistan can cooperate in transit field and cooperation in regional crisis resolving, adding that such bilateral talks must first turn into bilateral shared decisions and then into cooperation documents.

He also announced Tehran’s will for finalizing the past agreements in security, economic and energy fields.