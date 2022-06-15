London’s Mayor announces £18m in new investment to help keep women & girls safe

SHAFAQNA- A new plan that champions a public health approach to ending violence against women and girls has been unveiled today (15 June 2022) by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan on a visit to Waltham Forest. Cafes, libraries, dry cleaners, pubs, beauticians, gyms and other everyday venues across London are being encouraged to be part of the Mayor’s ‘whole society’ approach to tackling violence against women and girls. The holistic approach will see close to £18m of additional investment from City Hall on specialist services to improve support for victims and survivors, tackle the behaviour of perpetrators and better educate the public on the help they can provide.

The Mayor’s newly refreshed strategy recognises that more robust policing or the threat of the criminal justice system alone cannot prevent violence against women and girls. A more innovative approach is needed – one that seeks to understand the underlying drivers of harassment, abuse or violence against women and girls and brings public sector agencies together with communities to address them.

Sourc : londonlovesbusiness