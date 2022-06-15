English
HRW: Israel’s siege of Gaza part of its apartheid

Israel's siege on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch (HRW) has described Israel’s siege on the Gaza Strip as part of its “crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.”

“Israel’s sweeping restrictions on leaving Gaza deprive its more than two million residents of opportunities to better their lives,” HRW said in the report which marked the 15th anniversary of Israeli blockade on the coastal enclave.

The report added: “The closure has devastated the economy in Gaza, contributed to fragmentation of the Palestinian people, and forms part of Israeli authorities’ crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution against millions of Palestinians.”

“Israel’s closure policy blocks most Gaza residents from going to the West Bank, preventing professionals, artists, athletes, students and others from pursuing opportunities within Palestine and from traveling abroad via Israel, restricting their rights to work and an education.”

At the same time, the report said: “Restrictive Egyptian policies at its Rafah crossing with Gaza, including unnecessary delays and mistreatment of travelers, have exacerbated the closure’s harm to human rights.”

