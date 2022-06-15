English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Dubai witnesses a spike in luxurious short-term rentals

0
luxurious short-term rentals

SHAFAQNA-Football fans are snapping up Dubai’s luxurious short-term rents for Qatar’s 2022 World Cup in November.

Football fans are scooping up short-term rentals in Dubai as an accommodation option for the much-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, realtors told Alarabiya.

Incoming football fans are mostly eyeing luxurious experiences in the neighbouring Gulf state, which can be reached in around one hour by flight.

Some are booking apartments that cost more than $410,000 (AED1.5 million) for the month-long football competition.

Despite Doha’s significant investment in hotel lodging and infrastructure for the world’s largest sporting event, several reports suggest that there could be a shortage of hotel rooms, forcing many to look for alternative accommodation options in the surrounding Gulf countries.

Source : dohanews

Related posts

Qatar: Almost 5000 hotel rooms to be added before World Cup 2022

asadian

FIFA Welcomes UN’s Resolution on Qatar Hosting of World Cup 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.