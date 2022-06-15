European affairs expert: War in Ukraine causes controversy among some countries

SHAFAQNA- “The outbreak of war in Ukraine, highlighting the criterion of proximity to Moscow, also caused controversy among some countries and was not only for solidarity,” an expert on European issues said.

“The outbreak of war in Ukraine, highlighting the criterion of proximity to Moscow, also caused controversy among some countries and was not only for solidarity. One of the most important differences in Europe was in Eastern Europe, which took place between Poland and Hungary, the two countries had very close policies before the start of the Ukrainian war. Both are members of a regional group called the Visegrád Group, and the two countries were very close in their anti-EU and anti-Brussels policies, as well as their anti-immigration policies, but the Ukraine war caused a rift between the two countries. Given that Poland is very anti-Russian for various historical and geopolitical reasons, but Hungary does not have a negative view of Russia, that is, Mr. Urban, who was recently re-elected, has a more positive view of Putin,” Dr. Nader Nourbakhsh, PhD in Political Geography, University of Tehran, said in an interview with Shafaqna Future.

He said: “The war in Ukraine has certainly had a negative impact on the issue of food security and economic issues on both sides, and on the other hand, there have been discussions on the issue of immigration and the crisis of Ukrainian refugees. At the outset, European countries’ approach to Ukrainian asylum seekers differed from that of asylum seekers from the Middle East, reflecting their dualistic views. This is because the xenophobic debate in Europe about Muslim asylum seekers has its origins in North Africa and the Middle East. Such a view naturally does not exist for Ukrainians, and most countries that host Ukrainian asylum seekers have no cultural, civilizational, identity, or similar concerns about these Ukrainian immigrants. Thus, the crisis over immigration in Europe in 2015 was quite different from what was happening in the Ukraine war.”

Nourbakhsh clarified: “What is important here is that countries should pay attention to their own interests without chanting slogans and conspiracy theories. Turkey is a good example. In 2016, at the height of the refugee crisis, Turkey signed a contract with the European Union to keep asylum seekers inside Turkey and prevent them from coming to the EU. Turkey, which is itself a NATO member, has said it will allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO on condition that their concerns about Scandinavian-based Kurdish groups such as the PKK be resolved. This news shows that, given the situation in Turkey, it is in its interest to resolve its concerns as soon as possible. Turkey is interfering in its internal interests and pursuing the issue from this perspective.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian