Asia breaks record in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

SHAFAQNA- For the first time in the history of the FIFA world cup, 6 teams from Asia are participating in this international event.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held this year with the participation of the highest number of football teams from Asia.

According to a report by the Iraqi official news agency, this is the first time that many football teams from Asia will participate in the World Cup.

In World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Qatar, and Australia football teams participate.

It is noteworthy that the presence of Asian teams in the World Cup increased during previous seasons. In 2014, 4 teams from Asia participated; in 2018, 5 teams participated and in this year’s World Cup in which the highest number of Asian teams are participating since the beginning of the World Cup, 6 teams from Asia will compete.

South Korea has appeared the most in the FIFA World Cup on 11 occasions, followed by Japan with 7 occasions and then Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Australia with 6 occasions.

Source: Middle East News

