UNICEF: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children are displaced

SHAFAQNA-Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children are displaced – whether displaced inside the country or those who have fled across borders as refugees.

The Russian invasion has forced a large majority of Ukrainian children to leave their homes, a regional director for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) told a news conference in New York.

“Children forced to leave homes, friends, toys and treasured belongings, family members and facing uncertainty about the future.”

Khan said that according to UN figures, 277 children have been killed and 456 injured over the course of the war, and fighting has damaged or destroyed one in six “UNICEF-supported ‘safe schools’” in the country’s east.

The Ukrainian government quotes an even higher figure: The Prosecutor General says 313 children have been killed and 579 injured.

Source : egyptindependent