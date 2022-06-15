Civil society groups: EU has a problem with anti-Muslim hatred

SHAFAQNA-The EU has a problem with anti-Muslim hatred and its institutions are doing little to help, some 41 civil society groups have said.

The EU and France opposed creating an International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN in March in a sign of the times, the activists said in their joint statement on Tuesday (14 June).

The French EU presidency has, over the past six months, failed “to seriously address the widespread structural and institutional discriminations against Muslim minorities in Europe” in its EU policies, they said.

Recent EU communiques on the issue gave “the impression that Islamophobia whether it be structural or not, doesn’t even exist”, they said.

And the EU Commission has failed to appoint a new coordinator on anti-Muslim hatred since July last year in what appeared to be a pattern of behaviour, they added.

