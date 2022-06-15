Egypt: Campaign launched by Muslim Council of Elders spread true information about Holy Prophet

SHAFAQNA-The Muslim Council of Elders in Egypt has announced a new campaign highlighting Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) tolerant message of peace and love for humanity, in a bid to spread true information about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Almighty Allah as a mercy to all peoples regardless of race or faith.

In fact, his teachings include mercy even to birds and animals, and forbid harming them without right or reason.

Under the hashtag #Prophet_of_Humanity, the campaign will be in various languages and on all social media platforms.

“The Muslim Council of Elders is set to launch a promotional social media campaign highlighting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s tolerant message of peace and love for humanity,” the Council wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

“The campaign also aims to address and respond to any false information about Islam by using the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) own words as well as Islamic legislations inspired by him.”

Source : IQNA