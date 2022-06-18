Islamic Laws: Plants Rights

SHAFAQNA | by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi*: Plants are either considered as natural resources in nature, whose rights will be obligatory for everyone like other elements of nature, or they are owned by people who, while owning them, do not have the right to waste them without any legal reason, or any special necessity.

The use of plant resources such as forests, pastures, etc. should definitely be accompanied by principles so as not to cause their total or partial destruction, and if used, for example, they should be properly replaced as wood for building and related equipment. Because green nature is considered as an air purifier of the earth, the damage to which will harm human respiration.

Islam highly recommended to cultivate the land

In Islam, it is highly recommended to cultivate the land by planting trees or reviving them in general. As trees and grain field are signs of God’s greatness that we must strive to preserve. In the Holy Quran, referring to some fruit trees: “And God it is who causes gardens to grow, [both] trellised and untrellised, and palm trees and crops of different [kinds of] food and olives and pomegranates, similar and dissimilar. Eat of [each of] its fruit when it yields and give its due [Zakāh] on the day of its harvest. And be not excessive. Indeed, God does not like those who commit excess.” (Surah Al-An’am, verse 141).

Verse 4 of Surah Ar-Ra’d also states: “And on the earth there are ˹different˺ neighbouring tracts, gardens of grapevines, ˹various˺ crops, palm trees—some stemming from the same root, others standing alone. They are all irrigated with the same water, yet We make some taste better than others. Surely in this are signs for those who understand.”

The Prophet (PBUH) underlines the principle of respect for nature

In this regard, the Prophet (PBUH) while underlining the principle of respect for nature, emphasized the rights of farmers and advised Imam Ali (AS): “O’ Ali, lest the farmers be oppressed in your government.”

He also said: “No Muslim plants a sapling unless every creature that uses it is considered charity for that person, and if it is stolen, it is rewarded as charity, and if the animals eat it or the birds take it or it is destroyed by someone, it will still be considered charity.”

Imam Sadiq (AS) also said in this regard: “The great Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was asked: What is the best wealth? He replied: An agriculture that was cultivated by the hands of his farmer and he took care of it and paid its obligatory rights when he harvested it.” He has also said: “Agriculture is the most precious and rare gem.”

Value of agriculture in Islam

The importance of cultivation and fertile land is stated in a hadith of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) as follows: “Whoever sells a garden is a loser, and whoever buys a garden will be blessed.”

Imam Sadiq (AS) also said about cutting down trees: “Do not cut down fruit trees, for God will pour down His torment on you.”

Also, the value of agriculture in Islam is such that in verse 205 of Surah Al-Baqarah, one of the characteristics of the hypocrites is the destruction of the land and agriculture and the killing of animals, etc., as stated: “And when they leave ˹you˺, they strive throughout the land to spread mischief in it and destroy crops and cattle. Allah (SWT) does not like mischief.”

Reflecting on the divine verses, it becomes clear that God has considered the attack on nature, which God created based on Absolute Wisdom, and introduces it as a sign of God’s Greatness, as an attack on God.

*Dr. Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi is a specialist in Public Law and Political Sciences. This article is written for Shafaqna French and translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English.