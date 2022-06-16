English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Qatar to pitch 1000 Bedouin style tents for fans

0
1000 Bedouin style tents

SHAFAQNA-Qatar plans to install 1,000 “Bedouin style” tents in the desert for World Cup fans, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The tents will be pitched on the desert landscapes engulfing the capital Doha in a bid to offer visitors an “authentic” experience of Qatari camping, said Omar Al Jaber head of accommodation at tournament organiser the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), Reuters reported.

“We will give the opportunity for fans to live in a desert,” Al Jaber noted, adding that 200 of which will be luxurious, indeed with “expensive” nightly fees.

Qatar has around 30,000 hotel rooms, according to the most recent estimates by Qatar Tourism, with 80% of those rooms currently being allocated for FIFA’s guests, Al Jaber detailed.

Source:  dohanews

Related posts

World Cup 2022 may have ‘Robot Linesmen’

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar & Turkey team up to discuss security

asadian

Will 2022 World Cup be carbon neutral?

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to receive 16000 football fans daily through two airports

asadian

2022 World Cup: Morocco to deploy cybersecurity experts to Qatar

asadian

World Cup 2022: Anti-terror policing to be provided by British army

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.