Al-Azhar urges measures against Islamophobia in world

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center urged the United Nations to adopt measures to counter Islamophobia in the world.

Referring to recent violence against Muslims and insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in India, the center described such moves as brutal and un-ethical, saying they violate human rights charters, Cairo24 website reported.

It said what has been happening in India is mocking all laws that consider insults to religious sanctities as a crime.

Al-Azhar warned that continuation of such inhumane measures against Muslims in India would escalate tensions and foment hatred and discrimination, which could lead to the deaths of innocent people.

The center called on the international community and the UN to take measures to prevent a recurrence of actions that provoke Indian Muslims’ sentiments.

It also called for investigations into demolition of Muslim homes and torture of Muslims in India and guarantees for an end to anti-Muslim measures in the South Asian country.

