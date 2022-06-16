Iran’s FM: US goal of resolution to gain political concession in Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart said that the US goal of the resolution in the IAEA Board of Governors (BoG) is to gain political concessions at the negotiating table in Vienna talks.

During the telephone conversation on Thursday, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Fuad Hussein discussed mutual and regional interests plus removal of sanctions.

Referring to the Vienna talks to lift sanctions, Amirabdollahian said that the exchange of messages between Iran and the US continued through the EU representative, but suddenly the White House released the idea of issuing a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which aims to make political concessions at the negotiating table.

He said that Iran has always called on the West to follow the path of diplomacy, adding that a few days before the recent meeting of the IAEA, despite a political plan for continuing talks for reaching a final agreement that was initiated by Iran, the US destructive behavior at the IAEA caused Iranians reactions to increase its peaceful nuclear activity within the framework of Iranian Parliament (Majlis).

Iranian top diplomat highlighted that Iran sees diplomacy as the best way to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement, but in the face of bullying behavior, Iran’s reaction is based on an proportionate response.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdollahian noted that Iran sees the latest round of Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad as positive, and welcomes the implementation of the results of the bilateral talks.

Source : IRNA