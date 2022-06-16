Nothing is Hidden from God: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:5-6) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:5-6)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Nothing is Hidden from God

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَخْفَىٰ عَلَيْهِ شَيْءٌ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَلَا فِي السَّمَاءِ ‎﴿٥﴾‏ هُوَ الَّذِي يُصَوِّرُكُمْ فِي الْأَرْحَامِ كَيْفَ يَشَاءُ ۚ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ ‎﴿٦﴾‎

3:5 Indeed, from Allah nothing is hidden in the earth nor in the heaven.

3:6 It is He who forms you in the wombs however He wills. There is no deity except Him, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

Commentary:

The preceding verse mentions that Allah (SWT) will severely punish those who reject His signs of guidance, such as divine prophets and books. Nevertheless, hypocrites are people who disguise their disbelief and think they can deceive[1] Allah (SWT) and evade His punishment. Verse 3:5 states that there is nothing hidden on the earth and in the heavens from Allah (SWT), not even the disbelief of hypocrites:

… إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا بِآيَاتِ اللَّهِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَزِيزٌ ذُو انتِقَامٍ ‎﴿٤﴾‏ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَخْفَىٰ عَلَيْهِ شَيْءٌ فِي الْأَرْضِ وَلَا فِي السَّمَاءِ ‎﴿٥﴾‏

3:4 Those who have rejected Allah’s signs will have a severe punishment. Allah is Mighty, the Lord of retribution.

3:5 Indeed, from Allah nothing is hidden in the earth nor in the heaven.

Al-Mizan states that ‘‘on the earth’’ and ‘‘in the heavens’’ may esoterically refer to actions performed by the body’s limbs or ideas settled in the mind[2], respectively, as mentioned in the commentary of verse 2:284:

… وَإِن تُبْدُوا مَا فِي أَنفُسِكُمْ أَوْ تُخْفُوهُ يُحَاسِبْكُم بِهِ اللَّهُ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٨٤﴾‏

2:284 …Whether you show what is within yourselves or conceal it, Allah will bring you to account for it…

The next verse refers to the inception and development of the human fetus in the womb, which is a masterpiece in the world of creation and manifestations of Allah’s power and knowledge. The fetus eventually develops into a child with distinct physical and biological features, talents, and interests:

هُوَ الَّذِي يُصَوِّرُكُمْ فِي الْأَرْحَامِ كَيْفَ يَشَاءُ … ‎﴿٦﴾‎

3:4 It is He who forms you in the wombs however He wills.

The inception of the fetus and its development to a child is breathtaking evidence that there is no god except Allah (SWT), who is the Exalted in Might, and the Wise.

… لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ ‎﴿٦﴾‎

3:4 …There is no deity except Him, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

In conclusion, the Ever-Living God (الْحَيُّ) and the Self-Subsisting by Whom all subsist (الْقَيُّومُ), looks after and manages affairs of humankind comprehensively and perfectly. For instance, we were conceived in our mother’s womb, transformed into a fetus over the course of nine months, and eventually developed into a child with distinct physical and biological features.

For our guidance, Allah (SWT) has sent the Quran (الْكِتَابَ) and the Criterion (الْفُرْقَانَ). The latter helps us discern right from wrong and truth from falsehood. Those who disbelieve in His guidance will face severe chastise in the Hereafter. These are clear evidences that there is no god except Allah (SWT), who is Exalted in Might and the Wise.

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:5 [إِنَّ] Indeed [اللَّهَ] Allah [لَا] not [يَخْفَىٰ] is hidden [عَلَيْهِ] from Him [شَيْءٌ] anything [فِي] in [الْأَرْضِ] the earth and not [وَلَا] [فِي] in [السَّمَاءِ] the heaven

3.6 [هُوَ] He [الَّذِي] is the One who [يُصَوِّرُكُمْ] shape you [فِي] in [الْأَرْحَامِ] the wombs [كَيْفَ] however [يَشَاءُ ۚ] He wills. [لَا] There is no [إِلَٰهَ] God [إِلَّا] except [هُوَ] Him [الْعَزِيزُ] the All-Mighty [الْحَكِيمُ] the All-Wise.

[1] Al-Baqara 2:9 (يُخَادِعُونَ اللَّهَ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا)

[2] Al-Mizan, Vol. 3, P.17