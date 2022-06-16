Lebanese expert: Crisis of maritime border with Israel is not solvable

SHAFAQNA- US mediator Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut to discuss the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, and met with the heads of the three forces and the commander of the Lebanese army, and was briefed on Lebanon’s unified position.

“The US role in this case is that the Lebanese government decided that the United States should monitor indirect negotiations due to the non-adherence of the Israeli regime to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and that these talks should be held under the auspices of Washington,” “Omar Morouni,” a Lebanese military and strategic expert, told Shafaqna Lebanon, referring to this issue.

“Indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel, which lasted 12 years and led by the United States, have led to an ‘agreement on a framework’ announced by House Speaker Nabih Berri,” he said.

He emphasized that the US mediator was not just and fair, but that he was on the side of Israel in the negotiations and said: “All the mediators before Amos Hochstein followed almost the same procedure and had the same positions, and I think that the issue now depends on the official and popular position of Lebanon.”

The Lebanese military analyst further stated: “What has been announced so far is that Emad Michel Aoun has conveyed Lebanon’s unified position in the hope that this position will be a red line in the future. Aoun responded to Hochstein’s proposal a few months ago on Lebanon’s sovereign rights to water and natural resources, and expressed hope that he would return to Lebanon immediately and bring with him an Israeli response.”

“This crisis will never be resolved, and at best it may lead to agreements that temporarily halt exploration work in its field and difficult and complex negotiations at both the local and regional levels would be continued,” he concluded.

Source: Shafaqna Persian