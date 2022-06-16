Israel police close probe into Al Jazeera journalist funeral violence

SHAFAQNA-Israeli police said that they had concluded an internal investigation into violence at the funeral of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh — without however releasing any findings.

The police launched the probe following an international outcry after the veteran reporter’s coffin was almost dropped when police attacked the pallbearers during her funeral last month.

Thousands had attended the service in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, and images of the unrest were broadcast live on TV. Israeli authorities blamed Palestinian protesters for the ugly scenes.

Police commander Kobi Shabtai said Thursday that “we cannot remain indifferent to these harsh images and we must investigate so that sensitive events of this order are not violently disturbed by rioters.

“The police under my instructions investigated to assess the action of its forces on the ground in order to draw conclusions and improve the operational progress in this type of event,” he said in a statement.

