Hujjatoeslam Safi: Religious Authority is following Iraq’s situation and warns about many issues

SHAFAQNA- “The Supreme Religious Authority is monitoring the situation in the country and has warned about many things in the country,” Hujjatoeslam Ahmad Safi said.

Hujjatoeslam Ahmad Safi, who spoke on the occasion of the anniversary of the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad, stated: “Those who give the possibility of ending the sedition are under the illusion. We need insight into this.”

He stressed that the most dangerous issue is when the awareness of the people decreases and the mischief of those in charge increases, and said: “A nation that closes its ears will fall into a swamp. The Supreme Religious Authority has said that a nation that loses its will cannot defend itself.”

Hujjatoeslam Safi, pointing out that Iraq went through a very difficult period before the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad, and the decision to issue this fatwa was historical, national and religious, and its issuance was successful and it was issued at the right time, and said: “Who brought the country to the pre-Fatwa era? There was no power to change the situation except the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad, which stopped ISIS.”

“History must be alive and present between us. If it were not for the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad and the people who followed it, the situation in Iraq would not have changed,” he said.

Safi pointed out that if, God forbid, Iraq fell, it would have a great impact on the region and said: “One third of the country had fallen, and the Supreme Religious Authority said the last word and issued the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad.”

He mentioned: “Iraq won with the blessings of its people, and the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad showed that Iraq has great potential. After this Fatwa, the barracks were filled with Iraqi warriors, the ranks were united, and the Supreme Religious Authority was following the details of the battle and the heroes presented there.”

In the end, he called for documenting heroism of the people on the battlefield.

Source: Shafaqna Persian